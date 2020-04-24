Nice weather has many working on the garden during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Warmer weather has many people wanting to work in their gardens. Nurseries and garden centers were busy on Friday with temperatures in the 70s. And while this is great for business, social distancing still has to take place so that everyone stays safe.

It’s only April, and just last weekend we had subfreezing temperatures, so you need to be careful planting many annuals and warm season vegetable plants. But landscapers and horticulturalists have been very busy planting perennials.

Doug Zick, owner of Zick’s Great Outdoors Nursery and Landscaping Company, says that you want to wait until the first week or two of May to plant those tender annuals and vegetables because a frost at the end of April will damage or kill them. Trees, shrubs and most perennials can be planted now.

After your new plants are in the ground, give them a good watering. Watch overnight temperatures. If freezing temps are in the forecast, you’ll want to make sure you protect them.

Tropicals and bulbs that you’ve stored inside all winter, like canna lilies, banana plants and elephant ears, shouldn’t be planted or put outside yet. They don’t do well when the temperature falls below 40 degrees. Also, when you do put those plant outside, after Mother’s Day, keep them in the shade for two days because they will get burnt if you put them out in direct sun.