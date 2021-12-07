Nick Cannon shares his 5-month-old baby died from brain tumor

Nick Cannon got emotional this morning announcing on his TV show that his youngest child has died from a brain tumor.

He got choked up several times while explaining what happened to his live studio audience on”The Nick Cannon Show”.

“I am here to show I can fight through this. I feel it, I am vulnerable, I am open, this is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son Zen,” said Cannon on his show.

Cannon explained his 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a brain tumor over the weekend.

He said that he took his son to the hospital because he thought Zen was suffering from sinus problems. Cannon also said he noticed Zen had a big head but joked all his kids had what he called a big “Cannon head.”

The TV host explained it turned out Zen had a brain tumor. The infant had surgery at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Cannon thanked all the doctors and nurses there.

Cannon said Zen took a turn for the worse over Thanksgiving. He decided to spend as much quality time as possible with Zen over the last weekend. Cannon said he woke up Sunday and just felt like he needed to take Zen to the ocean.

Cannon said he usually flies back to New York on Sunday to do his show. He said he went back and forth on what he should do. He said he was heading to the airport when he turned around to go back and be with his son and family. Zen died soon after.

He also said Zen’s mom was amazing and the strongest woman he knew. He says they never had an argument and she was emotional when she needed to be.

Cannon said he leaned on his faith to get through this tough time. He says he didn’t pray for a miracle but for the miracle of God’s strength.

Zen was Nick’s 7th child, born over the summer with model Alyssa Scott.