Nicole Galloway hosts Flip Missouri Blue virtual fundraiser with Karlie Kloss and Andy Cohen

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway

Nicole Galloway is hosting a grass roots event with Andy Cohen, Karlie Kloss, and Derek Blaseberg this afternoon, Monday, October 19 at 3 PM. The event is the “Flip Missouri Blue” virtual fundraiser. Galloway, Kloss, Cohen, and Blaseberg will answer questions submitted by donors and residents.

To attend or submit a question visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/flip-missouri-blue?refcode=201019_20q4_event_andy-karlie-derek_social-card

