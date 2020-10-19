Nicole Galloway hosts Flip Missouri Blue virtual fundraiser with Karlie Kloss and Andy Cohen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mayor Lyda Krewson and Dr. Fred Echols shared an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the city. The number of cases are going up as some children are returning to school this week. They are monitoring the situation to make sure cases do not spiral out of control.

"If the people of the city of St. Louis continue to wear masks, if we can get it to 95 percent, and have people wash their hands. If we can do that, we can avoid further restrictions," said Mayor Lyda Krewson.