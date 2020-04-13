Nine new St. Louis County coronavirus deaths over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The beginning of a new week brings more coronavirus cases in Missouri and Illinois along with more deaths. But there are also patient recoveries.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will start regular briefings on COVID-19. One topic may be the nine coronavirus deaths announced in St. Louis County over the weekend.

Some counties are also tracking patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This morning that number is more than 130.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also reports 36 COVID-19 patients were released Saturday from major hospitals in our area.