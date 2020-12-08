Ninth-grader Timothy is searching for a forever home

ST. LOUIS – Ninth-grader Timothy is looking for a forever family!

The Missouri Heart Gallery said Timothy is “a motivated teen who adores participating in the Special Olympics!” They also said he loves playing basketball and being part of a team. He also enjoys Pokemon.

His favorite color is blue and his favorite foods are chicken and meatloaf. The Missouri Heart Gallery said if he could have a superpower, he would want to fly. They also said he does well in school.

Once fostered or adopted, he wants to be able to stay in contact with his brother.

To inquire about fostering or adopting Timothy email moheartgallery@raisethefuture.org or call 800-554-2222.