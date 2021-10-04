NKOTB bringing its Mixtape Tour to St. Louis with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue

ST. LOUIS– New Kids on the Block are coming to St. Louis on May 14 and are bringing some other groups from the ’90s along with them for their Mixtape Tour 2022. Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue are joining the tour.
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at ticketmaster.com
The four iconic acts will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show today for a “Kelly’s New Kids on the Block Party” show takeover. You can watch that episode today at 11 A.M. on KPLR.
THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tuesday, May 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|Thursday, May 12
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Friday, May 13
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Saturday, May 14
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Sunday, May 15
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Monday, May 16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Wednesday, May 18
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Thursday, May 19
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Friday, May 20
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Saturday, May 21
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Sunday, May 22
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Thursday, May 26
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Friday, May 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|Saturday, May 28
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Sunday, May 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Tuesday, May 31
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Wednesday, June 1
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, June 2
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, June 4
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Sunday, June 5
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Monday, June 6
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|Tuesday, June 7
|Boise, ID
|Ford Idaho Center
|Wednesday, June 8
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Friday, June 10
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Saturday, June 11
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, June 12
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Tuesday, June 14
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, June 15
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Thursday, June 16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, June 17
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, June 21
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Wednesday, June 22
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Thursday, June 23
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
|Friday, June 24
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, June 25
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Sunday, June 26
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Wednesday, June 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, June 30
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|Friday, July 1
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, July 2
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sunday, July 3
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|Wednesday, July 6
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Arena
|Thursday, July 7
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, July 8
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, July 9
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|FLA Live Arena
|Sunday, July 10
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Tuesday, July 12
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Thursday, July 14
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, July 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sunday, July 17
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Tuesday, July 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Thursday, July 21
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|Friday, July 22
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Saturday, July 23
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena