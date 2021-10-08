NKOTB’s Danny Wood discusses the upcoming “Mix Tape 2022” Tour coming to St. Louis!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – New Kids on the Block are coming to St. Louis on May 14, 2022 and are bringing some other groups from the ’90s along with them! Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue are joining the tour. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

Danny Wood from New Kids on the Block said it’s great to go on tour and see the new generation of Blockheads. He said women who were fans in the ’90s bring their children to the show now, creating new fans.

He also told Studio STL that one song he never appreciated singing was “This One is For the Children”. He said they sang it recently at Fenway Park and Joey McIntyre brought his 13-year-old son on stage to play piano. He said the song finally made sense to him then.

Danny said for one night that song was ok!