ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Extend your DVR settings so you don’t miss a minute of tonight’s all-new episodes of “The Masked Singer” and “Lego Masters”!

Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres starts at 3:30 pm today on FOX 2. If the game runs long, prime-time programs on FOX could start a little later than scheduled. To make sure you do not miss a minute of your show, be sure to record the program and the program after, just in case.

Tonight at 7pm, “The Masked Singer” is celebrating the legendary career of Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the composer himself serving as a quest judge. At 8pm, contestants on “Lego Masters” go out on a limb to make real tree houses! Then stick around for the latest news, weather and sports headlines on FOX 2 News at 9 and 10pm.