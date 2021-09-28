NLDS tickets on sale as Cardinals return to Busch Stadium tonight

ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium will be rocking Tuesday night as the Cardinals return home with a historic winning streak and a chance to make the playoffs.

It’s fair to call this the calm before the Cardinal nation storm. You can bet Redbird fans will give the team a huge welcome home ovation when they take the field Tuesday night against the Brewers.

The Cardinals extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 4-2 victory over the Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Redbirds’ 16 game winning streak is the longest in franchise history and the longest by any National League team since 1951. In addition to trying to keep the streak going, the Cardinals can also clinch a playoff birth as the second wildcard team with a win Tuesday.

One more win will ensure the Cardinals play at least one post-season game. That wildcard game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6 and the Cardinals would be on the road playing either the Dodgers or the Giants.

Cardinals playoff tickets for a potential National League Divisional Series go on sale at noon Tuesday. If the Cardinals make the NLDS as a wild card team, they would host game three on Monday, October 11 and game four, if necessary, on Tuesday, October 12. Tickets for potential NLDS playoff games start at just $20. They are available at cardinals.com/postseason or by calling 314-345-9000.