No. 20 Missouri falls on the road at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and the Bulldogs rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70. Missouri dropped its third straight game.
The Tigers blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half. Justin Kier led Georgia with 16 points. The Bulldogs had lost two in a row, each to ranked teams. Camara’s three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points.
Missouri will try to end its losing streak Saturday on the road at South Carolina. It is unclear exactly when the Tigers will get Jeremiah Tilmon back in the lineup. The senior center has missed the last two games due to a death in his family.