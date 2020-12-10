No alcohol after COVID vaccine; answer differs between Russian health official and vaccine developer

A vial with Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Moscow starting Saturday, a precursor to a sweeping Russia-wide immunization effort. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW- COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out across the world and in Russia, health officials are warning those getting vaccinated to give up alcohol for about two months. However, the vaccine’s developer says it’s ok in moderation.

Reuters is reporting Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, told a Russian radio station that people should stop drinking alcohol at least two weeks before getting the first two injections.

She also told the radio station people getting Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to abstain for drinking for another 42 days.

Reuters also reports that Popova warned alcohol would reduce the body’s ability to build up immunity to COVID-19.

“It’s a strain on the body. If we want to be healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol,” she said.

However, the vaccine’s developer Dr. Alex Ginstburg tweeted on Sputnick V’s twitter channel that one glass of champagne won’t hurt anyone, not even your immune system.

"One glass of champagne won't hurt anyone, not even your immune system", said Dr Gintsburg, developer of the #SputnikV vaccine. pic.twitter.com/1EAqdbMLpY — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 9, 2020

Dr. Ginstburg also said there is no need for a complete ban on alcohol, but that moderate consumption is allowed.

He did say to refrain from alcohol three days after each of the two injections .

He said that advice is the same for anyone getting vaccinated around the world, not just with the Russian version of the vaccine.

Dr Gintsburg, the developer of #SputnikV, comments on fake news re. 42 days of alcohol abstinence: We’re not talking about a complete ban on alcohol, moderate consumption is allowed. We advise refraining from alcohol for 3 days after each injection, which applies to all vaccines. pic.twitter.com/qcFFzELqMw — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 9, 2020