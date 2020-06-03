No charges by St. Louis Circuit Attorney have people arrested for looting back on the streets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Arrests made during the looting and rioting in St. Louis City Monday night and into Tuesday morning have resulted in no charges from St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told FOX 2 that he is shocked and saddened. He wants the public to know.

“A number of people who were arrested and brought to the circuit attorney’s office. She has refused to issue charges and they have been released back on the street. To me that is totally unacceptable. I wouldn’t be doing my job as the state’s top law enforcement officer if I didn’t call that out,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt says 36 people were arrested during the time period, at least 25 directly related to riots. So, why has Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner not charged a single person? Here is her response:

“Public safety in the city of St. Louis is critical. A few cases involving stealing from the looting incidents were referred to our office. In an effort to hold the offenders accountable, we need essential evidence from the police. These matters remain under investigation.” Statement from St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was asked about this situation today during a Facebook live broadcast.

“I don’t know the specifics of each case. It is certainly frustrating to me, and to police, and to the public,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Schmitt says that not only does this not make people safe. It sends the wrong message to those who were arrested.

“A couple of examples are somebody throwing rocks at police officers, including an individual knocking out windows of a deputy sheriff’s transit vehicle. No charges were issued. Everyone was released out to the streets,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.