No charges for other Florissant police officers following traffic stop that led to viral video

FLORISSANT, Mo. – No charges for the two other police officers involved in a traffic stop that led to a third officer being fired. The prosecuting attorney handling the case says the other officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Former Florissant officer Joshua Smith, 31, had been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.

Joshua Smith

The department fired Smith after a viral video shows the former officer appearing to hit a man with an unmarked police vehicle. After he hit the man, Smith got out of the car and began kicking and hitting the man.

That incident happened after a traffic stop that involved Smith and the two other officers. The car matched the description of one involved in a “shots fired” call at a police department. There were three people in the vehicle. Smith drove off to pursue one suspect while the other officers ran after two other suspects.