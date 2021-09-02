No charges for Webster Groves homeowner who shot intruder

ST. LOUIS– The Webster Groves homeowner who shot an intruder last month will not face charges. Police say Brian Vazquez was the intruder who was killed.

Investigators determined Vazquez entered the rear door of the residence on Grant Road and was confronted by the homeowner, who was armed.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office tells FOX2 based on the facts as we know them, this is clearly a case of an individual protecting his home and family from an intruder.

Police say the homeowner ordered the intruder to get out, and when he refused to comply with verbal commands to exit the residence, that’s when the homeowner opened fire.

At the time of the shooting, police didn’t say if the homeowner knew the intruder but did say it is believed that the suspect was acting alone, and there is no additional threat to the public.

Webster Groves defense attorney John Schleiffarth talked with FOX2 at the time of the crime had this to say about possible charges.

“If you are using your gun in self-defense, you are protected when you are in your home in case of a dangerous felony being committed against you,” Schleiffarth said.

“Classic scenario: someone is burglarizing your home and break into your home. They don’t have permission to be there, you do have the right to use deadly force. The law (is) going to presume you are justified in doing so.”