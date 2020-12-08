No charges to be filed in the shooting death of Terry Tillman outside Galleria

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced there will be no charges connected to the shooting death of Terry Tillman outside the Galleria in 2019.

Prosecutors told reporters this afternoon that the officer involved in the case will not face charges.

Bell says video evidence demonstrates Tillman walked through the mall with a high-capacity extended magazine that was visible at his waist. Guns at the mall are not permitted.

Bell says when two police officers approached Tillman about the gun, they had a brief conversation that ended with Tillman running with the gun in his hand.

Bells says police chased Tillman through the mall then into the parking lot before crossing the street into the bank parking lot.

Bell says throughout the chase police ordered Tillman to put down the gun but he did not comply.

Bell says the video from the bank shows a Richmond Heights police officer running up a set of stairs, chasing Tillman.

The video then shows that Tillman, who had briefly been out of the officer’s line of sight, ran down the stairs directly toward the officer.

Video footage then shows Tillman holding the gun ad moving within five feet of the officer. Prosecutors say the video then shows Tillman ran toward the officer and the officer shot him multiple times.

The video then shows the officer stopped shooting when Tillman dropped his gun.

The video also recorded efforts to try and save Tillman’s life. Tillman died shortly after.

Bell did relay this information with Tillman’s family before updating the media.

Video from a previous report: