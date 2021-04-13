No-confidence resolution against St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton on county council meeting agenda

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A no-confidence resolution against Police Chief Mary Barton is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting.

The Post-Dispatch. Barton was appointed County Police Chief in May 2020. She has faced controversy during her short tenure but is defending herself against this move.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the resolution is being sponsored by County Council member Rita Heard Days, who is also the council chair.

The Post-Dispatch reported that this move comes after multiple complaints of racial misconduct within the department and allegations of retaliation against officers who raised concerns. Days told the Post-Dispatch that the council is not pleased with the direction of the department. Days said a copy of the resolution isn’t yet available but that it will cover areas including discriminatory behavior in the department and retaliation that officers face who speak out regarding that behavior.

“Personnel changes are not made in retaliation. Placing our staff in roles where they utilize their skills and contribute to the success of our community and department is a strategic plan and does not always result in making everyone happy,” Barton told the Post-Dispatch. “Most chiefs of police do not win popularity contests. For almost a year, some people have refused to accept the fact that I was appointed as the chief of police.”

The Post-Dispatch reported that the resolution is non-binding and would be largely symbolic because decisions to hire and fire police chiefs fall under the board of police commissioners and not the county council. It would take four votes to pass.

The council does have oversight of the county police budget.