No COVID Halloween guidelines just yet in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Some cities across the country have already announced plans about a pandemic Halloween but St. Louis communities have yet to make any decisions about the popular fall holiday.

Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating Wednesday morning, but now they have walked back their guidance from “not-permitted” to “not recommended,” but Oklahoma City officials have said that Halloween plans will go on as planned.

Dr. Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Wednesday that Halloween “in pandemic time, it’s pretty far away.”

He seemed optimistic, though.

“If people can practice all of those safe procedures with social distancing and mask-wearing, no pun intended, then it’s conceivable that we could have sort of a somewhat normal Halloween,” Garza said.

He was adamant Wednesday that Halloween is too far away right now to make a decision.

“It’s really tough to say right now. We’ll keep our eye on it and let’s reask the questions once we get closer to Halloween,” Garza said.

