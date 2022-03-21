RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Officials at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights announced a milestone in their fight against COVID-19 on Monday. For the first time in more than two years, they don’t have any patients hospitalized with the virus.

It was an emotional day for the hospital staff.

“I’m gonna cry. My boss told me that we didn’t have any COVID patients today,” said Katie Wheatley, a critical care nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. “I couldn’t believe it. We never thought this day would come.”

The last COVID patient was discharged over the weekend. In January, St. Mary’s had hundreds of COVID patients. Health care workers now feel a sense of relief and accomplishment.

“I think together as a team we’ve come together and been able to pull this off,” said Wheatley. “A lot of teamwork, a lot of the community doing what we’re supposed to be doing we’re getting through this together.”

The good news comes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID variant, known as BA.2, is making its way across the United States and spreading more quickly in the northeast and west.

Seth Bland, an infection prevention specialist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said BA.2 is similar to the omicron variant.

“It’s kind of a twin to it,” said Bland.

Studies have shown that BA.2 is more transmissible than omicron BA.1.

What’s not yet known is if BA.2 causes severe illness.

“A lot of the guidance that we’re going to be pushing out is from the CDC, and it’s the same stuff that we’re very familiar with now,” he said. “Continue to mask, continue to social distance, continue to wash your hands. Just don’t take your foot off the gas yet.”

Workers at SSM Health Mary’s Hospital said they can breathe a little easier now after being overwhelmed with COVID patients for the past two years. They also feel prepared if another round of COVID spreads through St. Louis.