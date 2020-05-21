No evidence coronavirus spreads in swimming pools, CDC offers guidelines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Looking forward to hitting the local pool for the first time this summer? The CDC has guidelines to help you and your family stay safe.

Officials say there’s no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas because proper maintenance should kill the virus in the water. But CDC officials say it’s still important to wear a mask until it’s time to dive in. also, maintain social distancing in and out of the water.

The CDC also advises against sharing swimming gear with people from outside your home.

As for pool operators, officials say they should keep frequently touched surfaces clean such as ladders, lounge and deck chairs, tables, and door handles.