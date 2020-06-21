Breaking News
No injuries in Arch grounds armed robbery

ST. LOUIS – Two people were robbed at the Arch grounds Saturday at about 9 p.m.

The victims told police an unknown black man “approached them at the north leg of the Arch.” He flashed a black gun at them while demanding their property. They then complied. The victims said the man then went northbound towards the Landing.

The suspect is described as a black man, thin build, wearing a red and green floral mask, black shirt, acid-wash black pants, black or brown backpack with a handgun.

No one was injured in the incident.

