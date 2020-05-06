‘No mask, no service,’ Proposed St. Louis County rule has business owners and customers talking

FENTON, Mo. – You’ve seen the signs that say “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” Well, St. Louis County Executive wants to add a rule that would say, “No mask, no service.”

Many businesses already limit the number of shoppers inside. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said restrictions will start to be lifted May 18th. He is working on a requirement that will allow businesses to refuse anyone not wearing a mask.

“We are not going be policing the general public on wearing a mask. It will be strongly encouraged, certainly prudent, but businesses I believe who do not have employees wearing masks will be policed more frequently by their customers than us,” said Page.

“If someone comes in without a mask, this is going to be a situation for us,” said Mike Viviano who owns Viviano’s Italian Market. “If you could just keep distancing at the register and so forth that would be great.”

Customer Maria Gusmano favors a business’s right to require customers to wear masks, “If you want to live longer we better do what the government is trying to do.”

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he hopes to have more details about easing the restrictions by the end of this week.