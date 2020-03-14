Limited visits at a western Missouri hospital after presumptive positive COVID-19 case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – We’re learning more about a presumptive positive case of coronavirus mentioned during a news conference held by Missouri Governor Mike Parson Friday evening. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that a person in Henry County was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton. He was then transferred to another facility on March 8 where the patient currently remains. Samples from the patient were sent to the CDC.

Health department officials are identifying close contacts with the patient to monitor for symptoms and contain the spread of COVID-19. Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has been advised to not admit new patients. Visitors to the hospital may be contacted by public health officials.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has tested 94 people statewide for COVID-19. Ninety of the individuals tested negative.

All current cases of COVID-19 reported by the state of Missouri have been domestic or international travel-related cases. DHSS did not disclose if the Henry County case was an instance of transmission through travel or community spread.

A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus in St. Louis County Friday. According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, this is also a domestic travel-related case and the patient in question is between 50 and 60 years of age. The first confirmed case of coronavirus in St. Louis County was on March 7. The two cases are not related, the county said.