Truck sticks straight up in air after hitting power lines

ST. LOUIS–No one was injured Wednesday in a bizarre accident that played out in the St. Louis Franz Park neighborhood.
Around 1 p.m. a truck involved in a Metropolitan Sewer District sewer line replacement project took out power lines along the 7100 block of Horner Ave., and was turned straight up in the air.
The truck belonged to Erlinger Crane Services out of Lebanon, Ill., an MSD subcontractor on the project.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Ameren crews, who were trying to restore power to a handful of customers who were impacted by the accident.