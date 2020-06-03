No one injured after car, military vehicle collide on I-70

ST. LOUIS – A military police vehicle collided with a car early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. westbound on Interstate 70 at West Florissant. The motorist involved did not need any medical attention.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The military group did not say why they were in the area.
Car vs U S. Army Humvee overnight details on Fox2 news in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/jaRG6a3dwo— FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 3, 2020