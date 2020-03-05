No prison time for drunk driver who hit, killed Oklahoma woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 23-year-old man will not serve time in prison after killing a 48-year-old woman while she was driving to work.

Logan Reed appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday as Donna Potkin’s family begged the judge to give him a prison sentence.

"His parents can see him every day, and we have to go to the cemetery to visit my wife,” Victor Potkin said.

It was supposed to be a day of closure for Victor Potkin, but the day quickly changed.

"Why should he be able to walk around and go to work and live a happy life?” Victor Potkin said. “I have six kids that will argue about that.”

The deadly wreck happened in September of 2018. Donna Potkin was on her way to work when Reed, traveling at more than 80 miles per hour, slammed into her SUV head-on.

Donna Potkin died instantly.

"Not a day goes by without us thinking about her,” Donna Potkin’s father, Roger Prater, said.

Reed took a blood alcohol test that registered twice the legal limit. Reed has been on house arrest ever since.

The state argued that Reed deserved 15 years in prison. Reed’s attorney told the judge he believed his client has earned probation.

The judge decided Reed will serve a 35-year suspended sentence, meaning he will avoid prison if he stays out of trouble.

He will also have to spend weekends for the first year in the Oklahoma County Jail.

The judge cited Reed’s dedication to the Victim’s Impact Program as the reason she did not give him a prison sentence. For the past several months, Reed has been sharing his story of regret with school students.

On Wednesday, Reed told Donna Potkin’s family that he was sorry before he heard his fate.

"Mr. Reed took full responsibility from the very beginning,” His attorney, Justin Lowe, said.

Reed will continue to do the Victim’s Impact Program and be randomly drug tested. However, his ankle monitor was removed Wednesday.

"He's had quite an impact on numerous children and people's lives,” Lowe said.

Said Victor Potkin: "He got off easy. He took a life.”