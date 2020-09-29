No prosecution for those charged with trespassing in Central West End

ST. LOUIS- The nine people charged with trespassing on a private street in the Central West End will not be prosecuted. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting city officials made that announcement Tuesday.

The people were issued summonses earlier this month involving trespassing during a June protest to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. Police issued trespassing summonses to some of the demonstrators.

The people marching on June 28th were upset that the mayor named people asking her to defund police during a Facebook live broadcast. They were marching past homes in the mayor’s Central West End neighborhood. Mark and Patricia McCloskey face charges after incident.

The Post-Dispatch talked with Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin who said in a statement that “prosecution is not warranted” and charges would be refused.

The Post-Dispatch reports Garvin wrote that the cases had been investigated by municipal court prosecutors, who reviewed video of the June incident, conducted interviews and examined property records of the street.

The incident went viral after demonstrators marched by Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s mansion. The couple met the group of demonstrators with guns in their hands. They have since been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon after waving the weapons at protesters.Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issue statement claiming actions were in fear of imminent harm