No ruling Tuesday after court hearing on St. Louis County mask order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI)–St. Louis County’s latest mask ordinance will remain in place while a judge considers arguments made in court Tuesday.

The St. Louis County Council passed the latest mask mandate on January 4. The vote was 4-3 along party lines. The four Democrats voted for it and the three Republicans opposed it. The mandate, which went into effect on January 5, requires anyone five and older to wear a mask while in indoor public spaces in St. Louis County and on public transportation. Schmitt also filed suit on January 5. He calls it illegal. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tried to get a temporary restraining order to stop the mandate, but Judge Richard Stewart ruled against Schmitt on January 19 and allowed the requirement to stay in place ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

In his motion, Schmitt said the county violated state law and its own charter and ordinances in passing the mandate. Schmitt said the mandate restricts the freedom and personal responsibility of 1.1 million Missourians without legal authority. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page sees it differently. He said the county has the authority to issue the mandate and that the requirement will remain in effect until COVID cases in the region are at a moderate level of transmission. Right now, they are still at a high level.

During Tuesday’s hearing, John Sauer argued for the state that the county’s order is essentially an ordinance, which despite the county’s assertions otherwise, carries the potential for enforcement and penalties. An ordinance, the state argued, needed to be passed with 5 votes, while the county’s order passed on a 4-3 vote.

When Judge Stewart asked Neal Perryman, representing St. Louis County, if the county counselor is bound to not enforce the order, Perryman said the answer is yes, since the county has spent months in court saying the county would not enforce it. Perryman also said the state has failed to produce evidence that it has standing in the case, as it failed to produce “victims” of the county’s enforcement. Sauer pointed to the intrusion of personal liberty caused by signs on local businesses saying masks were required pursuant to the county order.

Perryman used the standing issue in his own motion for St. Louis County, arguing the state’s case should be thrown out entirely.