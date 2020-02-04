No venue change for abuse trial of man whose wife is missing

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The child abuse trial of a Missouri man considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of his Chinese wife will not be moved out of Boone County.

A judge ruled Monday that a jury will be selected elsewhere for Joseph Elledge’s trial.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs delayed a decision on whether to dismiss one of three felony counts against Elledge.

Prosecutors allege Elledge struck his 1-year-old daughter last year. Authorities call Elledge the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since Oct. 8. No charges have been filed.

