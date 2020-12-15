No-wait rapid COVID tests offered in South St. Louis County, results in 15 minutes

ST. LOUIS- Rapid MedLab says it is offering rapid COVID-19 tests with results available 15 minutes after getting tested.

The company says you have to book an appointment online to reserve your five-minute window. Then, you can show up and drive-thru to get your test.

Rapid MedLab says you will get your results 15-minutes after receiving the shallow-nasal swabtest.

The results are delivered via email or text message.

The tests cost $149 and are reimbursable by most health insurance providers.

No physicians referrals are needed to get a test.

The location on 2716 Telegraph Road in South St. Louis County says it has enough inventory to test 2,000 people a day.

Rapid MedLab is working to open at least seven more locations across the area in the coming weeks.

To learn more or to schedule a testing appointment, visit rapidmedlab.com.