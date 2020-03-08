Non-profit plans to turn abandoned church into community center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A group is trying to restore an old church in north St. Louis and return it back to the community.

The old Saint Augustine Church was built back in 1896. But there is debris and trash everywhere; the ceiling has fallen down, and the windows are missing.

“Everyone thinks I’m crazy,” says Brittany Breeden.

But some might call it a leap of faith.

Where many others saw a closed door, she saw an open window.

“I found out that the old owners had abandoned it truly in every sense of the word so I decided to do what I could to save it.”

For about $7,000 in back taxes and fees she bought it, but not for herself, for the community.

“There’s virtually nothing here. You have to travel a bit in any direction to even get groceries, so we want this to be a hub for this neighborhood in this area.”

She’s calling the non-profit the ‘Augustine Project’. She says it’s not about religion, but it is about the greater good.

“This is going to be a community center one day. Arts, music, educational programs, a community garden, on the other side we’re going to do a wellness space as well as some entrepreneurial areas.”

As they dig deeper into the history of this once hallowed ground, they’re unearthing a fresh vision of what this building could be, a bright beacon of hope in this north St. Louis community.

If you’d like to help, organizers say money and time is greatly appreciated. You can find more information on their website at projectaugustine.org.