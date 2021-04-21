Nonstop American Airlines flights from STL to BOS available in November

ST. LOUIS – Travelers out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) will be able to catch a nonstop flight on American Airlines to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) this fall.
The service will begin on November 2, 2021.
STL said there will be two flights every day from STL to BOS using Airbus 319s. The flights are scheduled to depart Lambert at 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Flights from BOS arriving at STL are schedule at 2:05 p.m. and 9:35 p.m.
“The schedule American Airlines will be offering with this added Boston market, twice daily, will be beneficial to both leisure and business travelers as they make plans to visit Massachusetts and the surrounding area,” STL Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said.
These flights will operate out of Terminal 1. American Airlines gates are in Concourse C of STL.