Noot! Trademark applications may boost Cardinals rookie outfielder

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar reacts after hitting an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS- An emerging St. Louis Cardinals rookie fan-favorite appears to be looking at capitalizing off the field on his breakthrough to the major leagues.

Lars Nootbaar has the perfect name for an energy bar.



And he knows it.



The @Cardinals outfielder has filed multiple trademark applications claiming that he will sell NOOTBAAR-branded energy bars.



Lars also filed a trademark for NOOOOOOT.#raisethebaar#nootbomb#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/KVdis4LfQ6 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 16, 2021

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office lists five applications, filed last week, using NOOT or NOOOOOOT, as vehicles for selling clothing, energy bars, candy bars, or cereal.

While it was not immediately clear that Nootbaar or his representatives are behind the applications, the owner is listed as C. Nootbaar, Inc., with an address listed in El Segundo California. Nootbaar’s father’s name is Charles, and Lars Nootbaar was born and raised in El Segundo.

Messages seeking comment, including from the attorney on record, were not immediately returned Thursday.

In 86 games, Nootbaar is hitting just .209 with 3 home runs and 10 RBI. But since his arrival earlier this summer, he’s been a big source of energy on defense. The timing on the applications could not be better, with a home-run saving catch Wednesday night against the Mets.

🗣 NOOOOOOOT!!!!!! WHAT A CATCH!



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: Bally Sports app#STLCards pic.twitter.com/Aar3f8gXD7 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 16, 2021