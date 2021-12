ST. LOUIS -- At least two major airlines canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve due to the omicron variant and staffing shortages.

On Thursday, United Airlines announced it canceled about 120 flights. Delta Air Lines also canceled about 90 flights, according to FlightAware.

FOX 2 has reached out to both airlines to see if any of the canceled flights were in or out of St. Louis. It's unclear at this time.