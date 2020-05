NORMANDY, Mo. – The Normandy schools collaborative has added a new location to its Grab and Go meal pickup service.

Families can now pick up meals at the Wellston City Hall located on Evergreen Avenue. They’re available from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for all children 18 years or under in the Normandy School District.

This new location is in addition to six schools and three residential locations.