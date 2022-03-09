Normandy school superintendent to resign

Marcus Robinson, Superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative, is resigning June 30. Community leaders have been critical of his lack of formal certification to be a superintendent in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS–The embattled Superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative says he is stepping down at the end of June.

Marcus Robinson, who has led the district since 2020, has faced significant opposition from community members and political leaders in the North St. Louis county district, who objected to his $215,000 salary and a lack of qualifications needed to keep the district provisionally accredited. Robinson has not yet received his certification to be a superintendent in Missouri.

The state board of education added two members to the Normandy oversight board last April, and two members will be elected by the public next month as the district begins the process of returning to a locally-elected board.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have informed the Joint Executive Governing Board of my decision to vacate the position of Superintendent of Schools for the Normandy Schools Collaborative at the end of this school year,” Robinson said in a statement Tuesday night. “As a Normandy native who received his educational foundation in this district, I did not reach this decision easily. However, given the State Board of Education’s recent decision to move toward a different governing board, I think it is prudent that the new board select a superintendent who is in alignment with its new values, goals, and ambitions for our school community.”

A spokesperson said the Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board would release a statement on Robinson’s announcement Wednesday. A spokesperson for Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has not responded to a request for comment.