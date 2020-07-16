North Alcoa site in East St. Louis receives clean-up funding from the EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) logo is displayed on a door at its headquarters on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The North Alcoa site in East St. Louis will be getting cleaned up.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an interim Superfund clean-up plan for the site that includes the removal, consolidation and covering of contaminated soil and a stormwater management system. The project will cost approximately $4.1 million.

The 400-acre site had an aluminum refinery on it from 1902 until the mid-1950s when the property was sold.

For more information visit www.epa.gov/superfund/alcoa-properties.