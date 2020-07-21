North County couple puts dream into motion to revitalize vacant Dellwood shopping plaza

DELLWOOD, MO – Plans are in the works to transform a vacant Dellwood shopping plaza into a community marketplace that provides residents with resources that are missing in the area.

The Springwood Plaza on West Florissant has been vacant for over 15 years.

Ken and Beverly Jenkins are pastors at a north county church and started the non-profit refuge and restoration.

Beverly said about seven years ago she was taking notes on a little piece of paper about what our community was missing. She then went on a mission trip to Haiti and a pastor there inspired her to put those notes into action.

The Jenkins started coming up with plans to build a community marketplace in north St. Louis, and now they hope to start the actual work in October.

The marketplace will serve the community through five pillars:

An early childhood learning center

An entrepreneur center, that will house co-working space

A bank partner that will work on second-chance lending and homeownership

A multiplex that will house the church and community partners

And a workforce development center

Ken said he knows companies talk about wanting a diverse talent pool, but a lot of times they don’t have access or relationships with the community. Ken hopes to bridge that gap.

Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones said this marketplace is exactly what residents in Dellwood and the surrounding area need.

The Jenkins hope to have the marketplace open by April or May 2021.