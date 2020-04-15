North County mayors seek answers for lack of coronavirus testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - North County mayors held the first meeting Tuesday of their coronavirus task force. They’re trying to get to the bottom of why more COVID-19 testing wasn’t done in North County. A disproportionate number of African Americans are dying from COVID-9.

Investigator Elliott Davis talked to Vinita Park Mayor James McGhee who’s helping coordinate the task force. It’s part of a larger group of 24 North County Municipalities. The mayor's task force will spend the week looking for answers. Next week the larger group will decide on a course of action to get answers and action.