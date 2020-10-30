North County Police Cooperative to expand police services to Hanley Hills

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

HANLEY HILLS, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative (NCPC) announced Friday they have the Village of Hanley Hills as a new police partner.

NCPC says beginning Nov. 1 at 12:01 a.m., they will provide the Village of Hanley Hills with full CALEA accredited police services 24/7.

Hanley Hills will become the eighth North St. Louis County municipality/village to partner with NCPC.

The areas that will be provided with NCPC police services include Vinita Park, Wellston, Pine Lawn, Dellwood, Beverly Hills, Velda Village Hills, and Uplands Park.