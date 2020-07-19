North County Police Cooperative to hand out masks to residents

ST. LOUIS – The North County Police Cooperative will hand out packages of masks beginning Monday.

The police have 15,000 masks to distribute between the residents of the different municipalities they serve.

Police said a person must be a resident of one of the municipalities to receive a mask and proof of residency is required.

Giveaways

July 20 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Vinita Park (8374 Midland Blvd.)

July 23 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wellston (1414 Evergreen Ave.)

July 24 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Pine Lawn (6250 Steve Marre Ave.)

July 25 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Beverly Hills (7150 Natural Bridge Rd.)

July 29 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Uplands Park & Velda Village Hills (3501 Avondale Ave.)

For more information call (314) 574-4041.