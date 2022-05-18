ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you’re looking for an opportunity in law enforcement, the North County Police Cooperative might have a job for you.

The North County Police Cooperative, which serves eight different communities in north St. Louis County, is holding a recruitment event Saturday morning. The event is planned from 10 a.m. to noon at 1623 Kienlen Avenue.

The organization is looking for recruits and registered officers. North County has opportunities for several departments, including crime scene units, detective bureaus, SRT and more.

Anyone planning to attend should fill out this form prior to the recruitment event. For more information, click here.