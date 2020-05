ST. LOUIS – A fire heavily damaged a north St. Louis business Monday night.

The fire started around 11:00 p.m. at the King’s Food Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at Hodiamont Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the building as firefighters arrived on the scene. Several agencies were called in to help put out the fire. There were about 35 firefighters in all.

There were no injuries reported, but the building was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.