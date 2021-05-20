North St. Louis County parent sentenced for waving loaded pistol at kids on school bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- A man who told police he overreacted to a fight involving his kids on a Ferguson-Florissant school district bus in 2020 by waving a loaded gun at children was sentenced to five years in prison this week.

Christian Goodson plead guilty to eleven counts, including Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Assault and Property Damage charges in St. Louis County court on Wednesday.

On February 12, 2020, Goodson broke a window of a school bus that had stopped. He was accused of boarding the bus and flourishing a loaded gun at the driver and children, including his own who were on board. He then left the bus with his kids. No one was injured.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Goodson told police that he saw his children fighting with other kids and overreacted.

“I want to commend our team that worked hard on this case and secured a plea agreement that will make this defendant pay for this terrible and dangerous error in judgment which could have cost our community a number of precious young lives,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a news release. “I hope others hear of this prison sentence, put down the pistol and keep their composure when dealing with their problems, especially if children are involved.”

Goodson has been in custody since the incident and will count as time served.

