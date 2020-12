ST. LOUIS – Fire damaged a north St. Louis house early Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene at Greer Avenue and North Newstead just after 2:00 a.m. flames were showing on the second floor.

Everyone who lived in the home escaped unharmed. The cause is under investigation.

4400blk of Greer – Occupied two story brick dwelling; heavy #fire showing from the second floor. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/zdrpGrPbfI — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 30, 2020