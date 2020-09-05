North St. Louis shooting kills one early Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The man died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

