ST. LOUIS – Neighborhoods and businesses in north St. Louis city limits will receive $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed Board Bill 82 into action, which will send $37 million in ARPA funds. The money will help several businesses and neighborhoods north of Delmar Boulevard.

City officials say the $37 million in ARPA funds will help small businesses grow, create new jobs and improve access to neighborhood amenities in north St. Louis communities.

Board Bill 82 allocates $37 million to north side corridors for economic empowerment in qualified census tract areas and $2 million for citywide ADA compliance, bringing the total to $39 million.

The city is deciding on how to distribute around $500 million in ARPA funds. Around $250 million is available to use right now. Leaders have until the end of 2024 to earmark the funds. The money has to be spent by the end of 2026.