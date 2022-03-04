Northern Missouri could see severe weather threat as rain hits St. Louis Saturday

ST. LOUIS–High clouds are leading to filtered sunshine Friday. We have a warm front lifting north which will bring back temperatures in the 60s. Some clearing overnight and lows around 50. For Saturday, think windy and warmer with a mix of clouds and sun.

Rain should hold off until Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. We will see rain and storms move through ahead of a cold front. The severe threat looks to stay low for this system in our region with a higher threat across northern Missouri. A lot of dry time on Sunday with highs around 60. Rain chances return Sunday night and last through Monday. Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois have a higher risk for locally heavy rainfall Sunday night.

