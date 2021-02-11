NOT AGAIN! Gorilla Glue Challenge sends Louisiana man to the ER

News

Man gets Solo Cup stuck to his mouth after challenge

(Gorilla Glue)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native has a message for anyone who wants to try the #gorrillagluechallenge, “Don’t do it!”

Len Martin says he created the challenge after the already viral video of another Louisiana native who used the adhesive in her hair.

In a Facebook video Martin says that he believed he could glue the Red Solo cup to his lip and lick it right off.

Video of that unfortunate incident can be seen below:

As you can see in the photo below, this led to Martin having to make a trip to the ER.

Courtesy of Len Martin- used with permission

Martin described what the doctor did as “painful peeling.”

The Louisiana native was told that if it does not heal correctly, the tip of his lip will have to be taken off via surgery.

Martin says, “This is not the challenge you want to try.”

Gorilla Glue concurs with Martin: “Do not do this!”

The adhesive company released this statement:

“Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, “do not swallow, Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…” It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.”

