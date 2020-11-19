Not cooking for Thanksgiving this year? Where to pre-order dinner in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Many families are having smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving this year and are choosing not to make the traditional large meal. Instead, many restaurants are offering Thanksgiving catering for the first time.

Bailey’s Restaurants: Dinner feeds two to 10 people, with the price ranging from $120–$250. Pre-order by November 23, and pick up November 25 from the Rooster location on South Grand. 314-494-2174.

  • BEAST Butcher & Block
    BBQ family pack – smoked turkey, gravy, stuffing, Brussel sprouts, bacon mac and cheese
    Serves two to four for $45.99 – serves six to eight for $85.99
    Pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    Delivery available
    314-944-6003
  • Big Sky Café
    Turkey breast with apple andouille bread pudding, broccolini, pies and desserts
    Serves four to six
    Pre-order by Nov. 21, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25
    314-962-5757
  • Bishop’s Post
    Whole turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, pies and desserts
    Serves two, four or eight
    Cast $40 – $160
    Pre-order by Nov. 18, pick up from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving
    636-536-9404
  • Boathouse at Forest Park
    Choice of sliced turkey breast, chicken, beef brisket or roast beef
    Comes with stuffing, green bean casserole, hash brown casserole, mashed potatoes and more
    One entrée $25 per person, two entrées $28 per person
    Pre-order by Nov. 22, pick up 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nov. 25 or 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Nov. 26
    314-619-5407
  • Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions
    Turkey sold by the pound
    $6 per pound for brined turkeys, $5.25 per pound for unbrined turkeys
    Pick up brined turkeys on Nov. 23 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Pick up unbrined turkeys on Nov. 24 after 1:00 p.m.
    314-647-2567
  • Bristol Seafood Grill
    Turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread, sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes and more
    Feeds four to six for $175
    Pre-order by Nov. 21, pick up Nov. 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    314-567-0272
  • Bogart’s Smokehouse
    Turkey breast with sides $39.95 or bacon-wrapped ham with sides $54.95
    Pre-order by 5:00 p.m. Nov. 20, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25
    314-621-3107
  • Butler’s Pantry
    Turkey, ham or roasted pork loin with a variety of sides
    Serves four to six for $375, serves eight to ten for $600
    Pre-order by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 23
    Delivery and takeout both available
    314-664-7680
  • Café la Vie
    Three pounds of turkey, white and dark meat with sides
    Serves six to eight for $95
    Pre-order by Nov. 19
    314-863-0400
  • Cinder House
    Whole turkey or smoked turkey with sides
    Serves ten for $390
    Pre-order by Nov. 19, pick up on Thanksgiving day from 9:00 a.m. to noon
    314-881-5759
  • Dalie’s Smokehouse
    Whole smoke turkey or bacon-wrapped ham with sides
    Serves eight to ten for $89.95
    Pre-order by Nov. 20, pick up Wednesday, November 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    636-529-1898
  • Eckert’s Country Restaurant
    Turkey breast, with sides and pie
    Serves eight to ten for $99
    Pre-order by Nov. 22, pick up before Nov. 25
    618-233-0513
  • Edge Wild Restaurant & Winery
    1.5 pounds of turkey, with sides and pie
    Serves three to four for $75
    Pre-order by 4:00 p.m. Nov. 22, pick up Nov. 25
    636-532-0550
  • Edibles & Essentials
    Whole unbrined turkey, with sides and pie
    Meal feeds eight to ten people
    Pre-order by 10:00 a.m. Nov. 20
    314-328-2300
  • 612 North
    Turkey with sides and pie
    Serves two for $49.95, serves four for $89.95
    Pre-order by Nov. 18, pick up Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    314-899-0612
  • Farotto’s
    Roasted turkey with sides and pie
    Serves four to six for $95
    Pro-order by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25
    314-962-4155
  • Fleming’s
    Turkey breast, filet mignon or prime bone-in rib-eye with sides and dessert
    Serves four to seven for $180-$315
    Pre-order and pick up Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday
    314-567-7610
  • Grace Meat + Three
    Whole smoked or brined turkey, turkey breast or prime rib with sides and pies
    Pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
    314-520-8182
  • Highway 61 Roadhouse
    Turkey dinners with sides and pies
    Whole turkey dinner, $150.99, half turkey dinner $89.99, individual plates $18.99
    Pre-order by Nov. 19, pick up on Thanksgiving 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
    314-968-0061
  • Hollyberry Catering
    Whole smoked or roasted turkey with sides and dessert
    Serves ten people for $195
    Pre-order by 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, pick up on Thanksgiving from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
    314-835-9977
  • J. Gilbert’s
    Roasted turkey with sides and pie
    Serves four to six for $175
    Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or on Thanksgiving day
    314-965-4600
  • Juniper
    Roasted turkey breast with sides and dessert feeds one for $20
    Pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
    314-329-7696
  • Liliana’s Italian Kitchen
    Roasted turkey with sides and a cannoli for dessert for $14.99 per person
    Pre-order by 2:00 p.m. Nov. 20, pick up Nov. 24 or Nov. 25 by 4:00 p.m.
    314-729-1800
  • Maggiano’s
    Roasted turkey with sides and dessert
    Serves four to five for $179.99
    Order at least 24 hours before requested pick up time
    314-824-2404
  • Morton’s
    Turkey with sides and dessert
    $49 per person, $165 for four
    Pre-order by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 24, pick up on Nov. 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Nov. 26 from 8:00 a.m. to noon
    314-725-4008
  • Pangea
    Vegan-friendly options
    Serves four to six
    Pre-order by Nov. 20, pick up on Thanksgiving on 9:00 a.m. to noon
    636-757-3579
  • Pietro’s
    Turkey with sides and pie for $19.95 per person
    Pre-order by Nov. 21, pick up on Thanksgiving
    314-645-9263
  • Russell’s
    Whole roasted turkey to reheat at home with sides
    Pre-order, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 after 11:00 a.m.
    Macklind location 314-553-9994, Fenton location 636-343-8900
  • Salt & Smoke
    Whole smoked turkey or brisket with sides
    Pre-order, pick up on Thanksgiving 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    314-727-0200
  • Sidney Street Café
    Turkey with sides and pie
    $55
    Pre-order and pick up Nov. 25 or on Thanksgiving
    314-771-5777
  • St. Louis Rotisserie
    14-pound turkey with sides
    Serves eight for $159
    Pre-order then pick up on Thanksgiving from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    314-504-9098
  • Sugarfire Smoke House
    14-17 pound smoked turkey with sides and dessert for $25.99 per person
    Pre-order by Nov. 22, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving
    314-394-1720
  • Sunset 44
    Roasted turkey with sides
    Serves four for $110, serves eight for $210 and 12 for $310
    Pre-order then pick up at requested time
    314-965-6644

