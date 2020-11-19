Not cooking for Thanksgiving this year? Where to pre-order dinner in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Many families are having smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving this year and are choosing not to make the traditional large meal. Instead, many restaurants are offering Thanksgiving catering for the first time.

Bailey’s Restaurants: Dinner feeds two to 10 people, with the price ranging from $120–$250. Pre-order by November 23, and pick up November 25 from the Rooster location on South Grand. 314-494-2174.