Not cooking for Thanksgiving this year? Where to pre-order dinner in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Many families are having smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving this year and are choosing not to make the traditional large meal. Instead, many restaurants are offering Thanksgiving catering for the first time.
Bailey’s Restaurants: Dinner feeds two to 10 people, with the price ranging from $120–$250. Pre-order by November 23, and pick up November 25 from the Rooster location on South Grand. 314-494-2174.
- BEAST Butcher & Block
BBQ family pack – smoked turkey, gravy, stuffing, Brussel sprouts, bacon mac and cheese
Serves two to four for $45.99 – serves six to eight for $85.99
Pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Delivery available
314-944-6003
- Big Sky Café
Turkey breast with apple andouille bread pudding, broccolini, pies and desserts
Serves four to six
Pre-order by Nov. 21, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25
314-962-5757
- Bishop’s Post
Whole turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, pies and desserts
Serves two, four or eight
Cast $40 – $160
Pre-order by Nov. 18, pick up from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving
636-536-9404
- Boathouse at Forest Park
Choice of sliced turkey breast, chicken, beef brisket or roast beef
Comes with stuffing, green bean casserole, hash brown casserole, mashed potatoes and more
One entrée $25 per person, two entrées $28 per person
Pre-order by Nov. 22, pick up 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nov. 25 or 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Nov. 26
314-619-5407
- Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions
Turkey sold by the pound
$6 per pound for brined turkeys, $5.25 per pound for unbrined turkeys
Pick up brined turkeys on Nov. 23 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Pick up unbrined turkeys on Nov. 24 after 1:00 p.m.
314-647-2567
- Bristol Seafood Grill
Turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread, sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes and more
Feeds four to six for $175
Pre-order by Nov. 21, pick up Nov. 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
314-567-0272
- Bogart’s Smokehouse
Turkey breast with sides $39.95 or bacon-wrapped ham with sides $54.95
Pre-order by 5:00 p.m. Nov. 20, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25
314-621-3107
- Butler’s Pantry
Turkey, ham or roasted pork loin with a variety of sides
Serves four to six for $375, serves eight to ten for $600
Pre-order by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 23
Delivery and takeout both available
314-664-7680
- Café la Vie
Three pounds of turkey, white and dark meat with sides
Serves six to eight for $95
Pre-order by Nov. 19
314-863-0400
- Cinder House
Whole turkey or smoked turkey with sides
Serves ten for $390
Pre-order by Nov. 19, pick up on Thanksgiving day from 9:00 a.m. to noon
314-881-5759
- Dalie’s Smokehouse
Whole smoke turkey or bacon-wrapped ham with sides
Serves eight to ten for $89.95
Pre-order by Nov. 20, pick up Wednesday, November 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
636-529-1898
- Eckert’s Country Restaurant
Turkey breast, with sides and pie
Serves eight to ten for $99
Pre-order by Nov. 22, pick up before Nov. 25
618-233-0513
- Edge Wild Restaurant & Winery
1.5 pounds of turkey, with sides and pie
Serves three to four for $75
Pre-order by 4:00 p.m. Nov. 22, pick up Nov. 25
636-532-0550
- Edibles & Essentials
Whole unbrined turkey, with sides and pie
Meal feeds eight to ten people
Pre-order by 10:00 a.m. Nov. 20
314-328-2300
- 612 North
Turkey with sides and pie
Serves two for $49.95, serves four for $89.95
Pre-order by Nov. 18, pick up Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
314-899-0612
- Farotto’s
Roasted turkey with sides and pie
Serves four to six for $95
Pro-order by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25
314-962-4155
- Fleming’s
Turkey breast, filet mignon or prime bone-in rib-eye with sides and dessert
Serves four to seven for $180-$315
Pre-order and pick up Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday
314-567-7610
- Grace Meat + Three
Whole smoked or brined turkey, turkey breast or prime rib with sides and pies
Pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
314-520-8182
- Highway 61 Roadhouse
Turkey dinners with sides and pies
Whole turkey dinner, $150.99, half turkey dinner $89.99, individual plates $18.99
Pre-order by Nov. 19, pick up on Thanksgiving 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
314-968-0061
- Hollyberry Catering
Whole smoked or roasted turkey with sides and dessert
Serves ten people for $195
Pre-order by 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, pick up on Thanksgiving from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
314-835-9977
- J. Gilbert’s
Roasted turkey with sides and pie
Serves four to six for $175
Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or on Thanksgiving day
314-965-4600
- Juniper
Roasted turkey breast with sides and dessert feeds one for $20
Pre-order and pick up on Thanksgiving from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
314-329-7696
- Liliana’s Italian Kitchen
Roasted turkey with sides and a cannoli for dessert for $14.99 per person
Pre-order by 2:00 p.m. Nov. 20, pick up Nov. 24 or Nov. 25 by 4:00 p.m.
314-729-1800
- Maggiano’s
Roasted turkey with sides and dessert
Serves four to five for $179.99
Order at least 24 hours before requested pick up time
314-824-2404
- Morton’s
Turkey with sides and dessert
$49 per person, $165 for four
Pre-order by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 24, pick up on Nov. 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Nov. 26 from 8:00 a.m. to noon
314-725-4008
- Pangea
Vegan-friendly options
Serves four to six
Pre-order by Nov. 20, pick up on Thanksgiving on 9:00 a.m. to noon
636-757-3579
- Pietro’s
Turkey with sides and pie for $19.95 per person
Pre-order by Nov. 21, pick up on Thanksgiving
314-645-9263
- Russell’s
Whole roasted turkey to reheat at home with sides
Pre-order, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 after 11:00 a.m.
Macklind location 314-553-9994, Fenton location 636-343-8900
- Salt & Smoke
Whole smoked turkey or brisket with sides
Pre-order, pick up on Thanksgiving 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
314-727-0200
- Sidney Street Café
Turkey with sides and pie
$55
Pre-order and pick up Nov. 25 or on Thanksgiving
314-771-5777
- St. Louis Rotisserie
14-pound turkey with sides
Serves eight for $159
Pre-order then pick up on Thanksgiving from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
314-504-9098
- Sugarfire Smoke House
14-17 pound smoked turkey with sides and dessert for $25.99 per person
Pre-order by Nov. 22, pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving
314-394-1720
- Sunset 44
Roasted turkey with sides
Serves four for $110, serves eight for $210 and 12 for $310
Pre-order then pick up at requested time
314-965-6644