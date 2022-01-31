Not just St. Louis: Stan Kroenke frustrating Arsenal fans with Rams success

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, middle, holds up the George Halas trophy after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–He may be one of the most-loathed sports figures in the history of the St. Louis region, but the world is about to get reintroduced to Stan Kroenke, the University of Missouri graduate, real estate magnate and professional sports team owner, now that the Rams are heading to the team’s second Super Bowl since Kroenke moved the club out of St. Louis.

Kroenke, 74, has a “real-time net worth” of $7.4 billion according to Forbes. To win approval of NFL owners when he bought the controlling interest in the Rams, Kroenke agreed to turn over ownership of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets to his son Josh, a former University of Missouri basketball player. Kroenke also owns the Arsenal Football Club in the English Premier League. Kroenke has faced years of criticism from Arsenal fans for his stewardship of the soccer franchise, and with the focus on American football now, that shows no sign of dying down.

“Arsenal fans must be sick, Stan Kroenke will be lifting the #SuperBowl trophy while they battle for a Europa Conference League spot,” European sports journalist Dylan O’Connell tweeted.

“And what makes matters more damning was that he willingly took part in an interview after LA Rams victory, getting on the pitch and speaking about his ‘project’ and his connection with the team’s fans,” a soccer-focused website in London blared Monday, three years after the Times of London wondered if Kroenke was “Loathed in London, loved in Los Angeles.”

Word has yet to reach Arsenal soccer fans that Kroenke, despite the billions spent on So-Fi Stadium, and multiple high-profile trades and free agent signings, has had trouble drawing his own team’s fans, especially against the San Francisco 49ers in week 18 of the regular season and Sunday night, when Rams fans were vastly outnumbered.